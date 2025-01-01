DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathOrder 

MathOrder

Forma una matriz de número entero con permutación de acuerdo con el orden de los elementos de la matriz después de la clasificación.

Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores reales:

bool  MathOrder(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores enteros:

bool  MathOrder(
   const int&     array[],   // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

result[]

[out] Matriz para grabar los índices clasificados.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.