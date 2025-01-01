- MathRandomNonZero
- MathMoments
- MathPowInt
- MathFactorial
- MathTrunc
- MathRound
- MathArctan2
- MathGamma
- MathGammaLog
- MathBeta
- MathBetaLog
- MathBetaIncomplete
- MathGammaIncomplete
- MathBinomialCoefficient
- MathBinomialCoefficientLog
- MathHypergeometric2F2
- MathSequence
- MathSequenceByCount
- MathReplicate
- MathReverse
- MathIdentical
- MathUnique
- MathQuickSortAscending
- MathQuickSortDescending
- MathQuickSort
- MathOrder
- MathBitwiseNot
- MathBitwiseAnd
- MathBitwiseOr
- MathBitwiseXor
- MathBitwiseShiftL
- MathBitwiseShiftR
- MathCumulativeSum
- MathCumulativeProduct
- MathCumulativeMin
- MathCumulativeMax
- MathSin
- MathCos
- MathTan
- MathArcsin
- MathArccos
- MathArctan
- MathSinPi
- MathCosPi
- MathTanPi
- MathAbs
- MathCeil
- MathFloor
- MathSqrt
- MathExp
- MathPow
- MathLog
- MathLog2
- MathLog10
- MathLog1p
- MathDifference
- MathSample
- MathTukeySummary
- MathRange
- MathMin
- MathMax
- MathSum
- MathProduct
- MathStandardDeviation
- MathAverageDeviation
- MathMedian
- MathMean
- MathVariance
- MathSkewness
- MathKurtosis
- MathExpm1
- MathSinh
- MathCosh
- MathTanh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArccosh
- MathArctanh
- MathSignif
- MathRank
- MathCorrelationPearson
- MathCorrelationSpearman
- MathCorrelationKendall
- MathQuantile
- MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical
- MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical
MathOrder
Forma una matriz de número entero con permutación de acuerdo con el orden de los elementos de la matriz después de la clasificación.
Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores reales:
|
bool MathOrder(
Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores enteros:
|
bool MathOrder(
Parámetros
array[]
[in] Matriz de valores.
result[]
[out] Matriz para grabar los índices clasificados.
Valor devuelto
Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.