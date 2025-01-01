DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathSkewness 

MathSkewness

La función calcula el coeficiente de asimetría (tercer momento) de los elementos de la matriz.

double  MathSkewness(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor devuelto

Coeficiente de asimetría.