Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathBetaIncomplete 

MathBetaIncomplete

Calcula el valor de la función beta incompleta.                    

double  MathBetaIncomplete(
   const double  x,      // argumento de la función
   const double  p,      // primer parámetro de la función
   const double  q       // segundo parámetro de la función
   )

Parámetros

x

[in] Argumento de la función. 

p

[in] El primer parámetro de la función beta debe ser >0.0.     

q

[in] El segundo parámetro de la función beta debe ser >0.0.   

Valor devuelto

Valor de la función.