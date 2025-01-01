文档部分
MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

该函数计算数组随机值的经验累积分布函数(cdf)。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // 随机值数组
   const int      count,     // 对组数量
   double&        x[],       // x值数组
   double&        cdf[]      // cdf值数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in] 随机值数组。 

count

[in] (x, cdf(x)) 对组数量。 

x[]

[out] 输出 x 值数组。 

cdf[]

[out] 输出cdf(x)值数组。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。