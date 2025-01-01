DokümantasyonBölümler
Diziden alınan rassal değerler için ampirik birikimli dağılım fonksiyonunu (cdf) hesaplar.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // rassal değerler dizisi
   const int      count,     // çiftlerin sayısı
   double&        x[],       // x değerlerinin dizisi
   double&        cdf[]      // cdf değerlerinin dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Rassal değerler dizisi. 

count

[in] (x, cdf(x)) çiftlerinin  sayısı.

x[]

[out] x değerlerinin yazılacağı dizi. 

cdf[]

[out] cdf(x) değerlerinin yazılacağı dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.