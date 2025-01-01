DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathDifference 

MathDifference

Forma una matriz con las diferencias de los elementos y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].        

Matriz para la generación única de la matriz de valores reales:                                

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // retraso
   double        &result[]     // matriz de resultados
   )

Matriz para la generación única de la matriz de valores enteros:                                    

bool  MathDifference(
   const int     &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // retraso
   int           &result[]     // matriz de resultados
   )

Matriz para la generación múltiple de la matriz de valores reales (el número de iteraciones se establece en los parámetros de entrada):

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // retraso
   const int     differences,  // número de iteraciones
   double        &result[]     // matriz de resultados
   )

Matriz para la generación múltiple de la matriz de valores enteros (el número de iteraciones se establece en los parámetros de entrada):

bool  MathDifference(
   const int&    array[],      // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // retraso
   const int     differences,  // número de iteraciones
   int&          result[]      // matriz de resultados
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

lag

[in] Parámetro de retraso. 

differences

[in] Número de iteraciones.

result[]

[out] Matriz para la grabación de resultados. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.