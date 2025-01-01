ドキュメントセクション
MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical 

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

この関数は、配列からの乱数に対する経験的累積分布関数（cdf）を計算します。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
  const double&  array[]// 乱数の配列
  const int      count,    // 対の数
  double&        x[],      // x値の配列
  double&        cdf[]      // cdf値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 乱数値の配列 

count

[in] (x, cdf(x)) 対の数 

x[]

[out] x値を出力するための配列 

cdf[]

[out] cdf(x)値を出力するための配列 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。