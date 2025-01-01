DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical 

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

La fonction calcule la fonction de répartition cumulative empirique (cdf (cumulative distribution function)) pour les valeurs aléatoires d'un tableau.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // tableau de valeurs aléatoires
   const int      count,     // le nombre de paires
   double&        x[],       // tableau des valeurs x
   double&        cdf[]      // tableau de valeurs cdf
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau de valeurs aléatoires. 

count

[in] Le nombre de paires (x, cdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les valeurs x. 

cdf[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les valeurs de cdf(x). 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.