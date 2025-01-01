DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 

MathQuickSortAscending

Matriz para clasificar de forma ascendente las matrices array[] y indices[], usando el algoritmo QuickSort. 

void  MathQuickSortAscending(
   double&  array[],     // matriz de valores
   int&     indices[],   // matriz de índices
   int      first,       // valor inicial
   int      last         // valor final
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in][out] Matriz para la clasifición. 

indices[]

[in][out] Matriz para guardar los índices de la matriz original.

first

[in] Índice del elemento desde el que se debe comenzar la clasificación.

last

[in] Índice del elemento en el que hay que concluir la clasificación.