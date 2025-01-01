DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathMax 

MathMax

Retorna el valor máximo entre todos los elementos de la matriz.

double  MathMax(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor devuelto

Valor máximo.