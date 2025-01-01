문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical 

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

함수는 배열에서 무작위 값에 대한 경험적 누적분포함수(cdf)를 계산합니다.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // 무작위 값의 배열
   const int      count,     // 쌍의 수
   double&        x[],       // x 값 배열
   double&        cdf[]      // cdf 값 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 무작위 값의 배열. 

count

[in] (x, cdf(x)) 쌍의 수. 

x[]

[out] x 값을 출력할 배열. 

cdf[]

[out] cdf(x) 값을 출력할 배열. 

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.