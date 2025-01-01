DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 Biblioteca estándar Matemáticas Estadística Funciones auxiliares MathGammaLog 

MathGammaLog

Calcula el valor del logaritmo de la función gamma para el argumento real x.

double  MathGammaLog(
   const double  x      // argumento de la función
   )

Parámetros

x

[in]  Argumento real de la función. 

Valor devuelto

Valor del logaritmo de la función.