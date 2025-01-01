DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathReverse 

MathReverse

Forma una matriz de valores con un orden inverso de elementos.

Versión para trabajar con valores reales con guardado de los resultados en una matriz nueva:

bool  MathReverse(
   const double&  array[],      // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]      // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para trabajar con valores enteros con guardado de los resultados en una matriz nueva:

bool  MathReverse(
   const int&     array[],      // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]      // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para trabajar con valores reales con guardado de los resultados en la misma matriz:

bool  MathReverse(
   double&        array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Versión para trabajar con valores enteros con guardado de los resultados en la misma matriz:

bool  MathReverse(
   int&           array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de salida con orden de valores inverso.

result[]

[out] Matriz de salida con orden de valores inverso. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.