DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathLog 

MathLog

Calcula el valor de la función log(x) para los elementos de la matriz. 

Versión para calcular el logaritmo natural con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz:

bool  MathLog(
   const double&  array[],      // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]      // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para calcular el logaritmo natural con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original:

bool  MathLog(
   double&        array[]       // matriz de valores
   )

Versión para calcular el logaritmo según la base establecida, con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz: 

bool  MathLog(
   const double&   array[],     // matriz de valores
   const double    base,        // base del logaritmo
   double&         result[]     // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para calcular el logaritmo según la base establecida, con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original: 

bool  MathLog(
   double&         array[],     // matriz de valores
   const double    base         // base del logaritmo
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

base

[in] Base del logaritmo.

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.