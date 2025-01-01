DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathFloor 

MathFloor

Retorna el valor númerico entero inferior más cercano para los elementos de la matriz.

Versión con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz:

bool  MathFloor(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original:

bool  MathFloor(
   double&        array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.   

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.   

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.   

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.