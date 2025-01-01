ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаСтатистикаВспомогательные функцииMathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical 

MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

Функция вычисляет эмпирическое кумулятивное распределение(cdf) для случайных значений из массива.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // массив случайных значений
   const int      count,     // количество пар
   double&        x[],       // массив значений x
   double&        cdf[]      // массив значений cdf
   )

Параметры

array[]

[in] Массив случайных значений. 

count

[in] Количество пар (x, cdf(x)). 

x[]

[out] Массив для записи значений x. 

cdf[]

[out] Массив для записи значений cdf(x). 

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, иначе false.