DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathTukeySummary 

MathTukeySummary

Calcula el resumen de los 5 números de Tukey (mínimo, cuartil inferior, medio, cuartil superior, máximo) para los elementos de la matriz.

bool  MathTukeySummary(
   const double&  array[],       // matriz de valores
   const bool     removeNAN,     // bandera
   double&        minimum,       // valor mínimo
   double&        lower_hinge,   // cuartil inferior
   double&        median,        // valor medio
   double&        upper_hinge,   // cuartil superior
   double&        maximum        // valor máximo
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in]  Matriz de valores reales.

removeNAN

[in] bandera que indica si hay que eliminar los valores no numéricos.

minimum

[out] Variable para grabar el valor mínimo. 

lower_hinge

[out] Variable para grabar el cuartil inferior. 

median

[out] Variable para grabar el valor medio. 

upper_hinge

[out] Variable para grabar el cuartil superior. 

maximum

[out] Variable para grabar el valor máximo. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.