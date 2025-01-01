DocumentaciónSecciones
MathSqrt

Calcula la raíz cuadrada para los elementos de la matriz.

Versión con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz:

bool  MathSqrt(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original:

bool  MathSqrt(
   double&         array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.   

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.   

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.   

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.