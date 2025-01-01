DocumentaciónSecciones
MathGamma

Calcula el valor de la función gamma para el argumento real x.

double  MathGamma(
   const double  x       // argumento de la función
   )

Parámetros

x

[in]  Argumento real de la función. 

Valor devuelto

Valor de la función gamma.