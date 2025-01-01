DocumentaciónSecciones
MathFactorial

Calcula el factorial del número entero indicado.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // valor del número
   )

Parámetros

n

[in]  Número entero cuyo factorial hay que calcular. 

Valor devuelto

Factorial del número.