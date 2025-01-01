DocumentaciónSecciones
Calcula el logaritmo del coeficiente binomial: Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!)) 

Versión para los argumentos enteros:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const int     n,      // número total de elementos
   const int     k       // número de elementos combinados
   )

Valor para los argumentos reales:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const double  n,      // número total de elementos
   const double  k       // número de elementos combinados
   )

Parámetros

n

[in] Número de elementos. 

k

[in] Número de elementos para cada combinación.

Valor devuelto

Logaritmo de C(n,k).