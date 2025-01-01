DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathUnique 

MathUnique

Forma una matriz solo con los valores no repetidos.

Versión para trabajar con valores reales:

bool  MathUnique(
   const double&   array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&         result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión para trabajar con valores enteros:

bool  MathUnique(
   const int&     array[],      // matriz de valores
   int&           result[]      // matriz de resultados
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz original. 

result[]

[out] Matriz para grabar valores únicos. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.