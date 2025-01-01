DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathRank 

MathRank

Calcula los rangos de los elementos de la matriz.

Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores reales:

bool  MathRank(
   const double&  array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        rank[]    // matriz de rangos
   )

Versión para trabajar con la matriz de valores enteros:

bool  MathRank(
   const int&     array[],  // matriz de valores
   double&        rank[]    // matriz de rangos
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

rank[]

[out] Matriz para grabar los rangos. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.