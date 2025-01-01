DocumentaçãoSeções
MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical

Calcula a distribuição cumulativa empírica (cdf) para os valores aleatórios da matriz.

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores aleatórios
   const int      count,     // número de pares
   double&        x[],       // matriz de valores x
   double&        cdf[]      // matriz de valores cdf
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores aleatórios. 

count

[in] Número de pares (x, cdf(x)).

x[]

[out] Matriz para registro de valores x. 

cdf[]

[out] Matriz para registro de valores cdf(x). 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.