DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

La función calcula la desviación media de los elementos de la matriz.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor devuelto

Desviación media de los elementos de la matriz.