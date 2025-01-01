DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathCumulativeProduct 

MathCumulativeProduct

Forma una matriz con el producto acumulado.

Versión con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz:

bool  MathCumulativeProduct(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original:

bool  MathCumulativeProduct(
   double&        array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.