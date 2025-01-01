DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathHypergeometric2F2 

MathHypergeometric2F2

Calcula el valor de la función Hypergeometric_2F2 (a, b, c, d, z), usando el método de Taylor.                                                 

double  MathHypergeometric2F2(
   const double  a,      // primer parámetro de la función
   const double  b,      // segundo parámetro de la función
   const double  c,      // tercer parámetro de la función
   const double  d,      // cuarto parámetro de la función
   const double  z       // quinto parámetro de la función
   )

Parámetros

a

[in] Primer parámetro de la función.

b

[in] Segundo parámetro de la función. 

c

[in] Tercer parámetro de la función. 

d

[in] Cuarto parámetro de la función. 

z

[in] Quinto parámetro de la función. 

Valor devuelto

Valor de la función.