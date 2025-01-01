DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathQuickSort 

MathQuickSort

Matriz para clasificar simultáneamente las matrices array[] e indices[], usando el algoritmo QuickSort.                               

void  MathQuickSort(
   double&  array[],     // matriz de valores
   int&     indices[],   // matriz de índices
   int      first,       // valor inicial
   int      last,        // valor final
   int      mode         // dirección
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in][out] Matriz para la clasifición.   

indices[]

[in][out] Matriz para guardar los índices de la matriz original. 

first

[in] Índice del elemento desde el que se debe comenzar la clasificación. 

last

[in] Índice del elemento en el que hay que concluir la clasificación. 

mode

[in] Dirección de la clasificación (>0 ascendente, de lo contrario, descendente).