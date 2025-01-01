DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarMatemáticasEstadísticaFunciones auxiliaresMathArcsinh 

MathArcsinh

Calcula el valor de la función arcsinh(x) para los elementos de la matriz.

Versión con grabación de los resultados en una nueva matriz:

bool  MathArcsinh(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultados
   )

Versión con grabación de los resultados en la matriz original:

bool  MathArcsinh(
   double&         array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parámetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.   

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida.   

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de salida. 

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false.