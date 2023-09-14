AW BW strategy based EA
- Experts
-
AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 August 2024
- Activations: 15
AW BW strategy based EA trades on the signals of a custom combination of indicators created by Bill M. Williams. This fully automated trading robot has flexible settings and many work scenarios. The product has many useful features built in: automatic lot calculation, trailing system, stop loss and much more. If necessary, averaging can be used.
Advantages:
- Suitable for any type of instruments and any timeframes.
- Indicators configurable in the input settings of the adviser.
- Ability to automatically calculate trading volumes.
- Pluggable averaging can be used.
- Built-in trailing system and StopLoss.
- Adjustable scenarios of the adviser.
Strategy:
The adviser works simultaneously on a combination of 4 indicators of the lineBill M. Williams:Alligator, Fractal indicator, AC, AO.
The Fractal indicator is displayed on the chart as up or down arrows. The Alligator indicator is displayed as three moving averages. Oscillators are displayed in two windows below the main screen.In the input settings, you can adjust the setting of the Alligator indicator. Other indicators do not have adjustable variables, since these indicators are not editable in Bill William's strategy.
Market Entry:
First, the adviser receives a signal when the fractal indicator is broken. The price should break through the level of the previous fractal. Downward breakout means a sell signal. Break up is a buy signal.
Further, this signal should be confirmed by the direction of the trend in the appropriate direction from the Alligator indicator. If the direction of the alligator corresponds to the signal of fractals, then the adviser proceeds to the next stage and confirms the signal with two oscillators AO and AC.
Only after the oscillators confirm the movement in the appropriate direction,AW BW strategy based EAwill open an order to buy or sell.
The adviser trades first in one direction and then in another, buy-sell-buy. Such a strategy provides greater safety in case of prolonged unidirectional price movements.
Exit from a position:
After the adviser opens an order:
1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system
2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders
3 - Additionally, a virtual stop loss is used. This type of stop loss works from the breakeven price for the entire basket of orders, it is not visible to the broker, when the adviser is removed from the chart, the virtual stop loss is deleted, as it is part of the adviser.
Input variables:
MAIN SETTINGS
Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order. Used if Enable Autolot calculation is disabled
Enable Autolot calculation -Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
ALLIGATOR INPUTS
Jaw Period - The blue period of the longest moving average
Jaw Shift - Long moving average shift
Teeth Period - The period of the red, moving average
Teeth Shift - Shift for the moving average
Lips Period - The period of the green, shortest moving average
Lips Shift - Shift for a short moving average
MA Method Alligator - MA method for indicator calculation
Applied Price Alligator - Applied price for moving averages
AVERAGING SETTINGS
Use averaging - Select whether or not to use averaging with pending orders
Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor
Step for grids - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket, measured in points
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points
Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price
STOP LOSS SETTINGS
Stop Loss(0-not use) - Enter value for virtual stop loss, in points. Stoploss works on the entire basket of orders from the breakeven price.
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type
Enable One order per bar filter - Filtering the number of orders per candle. If "TRUE" is selected, the EA will not be able toopen more than one order per candle.
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders
Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders
Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders
Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders
Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing
Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
EA very good! i like it.