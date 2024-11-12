SignalMaster Trend EA

SignalMaster Trend EA is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. 


FEATURES

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
  • Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
  • Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
  • The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
  • Free Demo available to download.

INFORMATION

  • Recommended currency pairs: Eurusd, Gbpusd.
  • Recommended timeframe: 1 hour
  • Minimum deposit: $30
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
  • Good ECN broker is required.
  • Recommended: Raw/Zero Spread 

Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message if you have any questions.


NB: SignalMaster Trend EA is the long term project, There is no need of setfiles is default settings
















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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
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PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
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