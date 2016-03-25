FoxTrotTWO EA

3.8

FoxTrotTWO EA is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a moderately volatile and a trend-free market environment.

  • Trading Time: mainly in the European night time
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Broker: it is recommended to use an ECN broker and a VPS
  • Risk setting: 20 low risk 40 middle risk 60 high risk
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the FoxTrotTWO_Blog 

    Reviews 42
    MightSG
    923
    MightSG 2020.03.04 02:08 
     

    Great supports from the seller, running on live accounts - so far good performance, has great potential EA..

    Harry Gunadi Permana
    1931
    Harry Gunadi Permana 2019.02.27 09:41 
     

    One of the best EA in the market. Really worth to buy. Great support from Thomas. Thank you!

    Guntis Grants
    1104
    Guntis Grants 2018.10.23 15:22 
     

    Extremely profitable EA with a little caveat - I run it only with my private settings. 9 months live all is OK. Anyone can make his own settings, just purchase TDS, learn hard for one year how to optimize EAs and and you will have it all. This EA is one of the very best here.

    June, 28, 2019. Still running strong, still profitable, still five stars from me.

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    SpotLight EA
    Thomas Gruening
    4.3 (10)
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    This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days. A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here: If you have any question about the product, please contact me.
    Filter:
    MightSG
    923
    MightSG 2020.03.04 02:08 
     

    Great supports from the seller, running on live accounts - so far good performance, has great potential EA..

    Harry Gunadi Permana
    1931
    Harry Gunadi Permana 2019.02.27 09:41 
     

    One of the best EA in the market. Really worth to buy. Great support from Thomas. Thank you!

    mvd3dline
    39
    mvd3dline 2019.01.18 01:15 
     

    backtesting not same live account..beware this ea..waste my money buy stupid ea

    Guntis Grants
    1104
    Guntis Grants 2018.10.23 15:22 
     

    Extremely profitable EA with a little caveat - I run it only with my private settings. 9 months live all is OK. Anyone can make his own settings, just purchase TDS, learn hard for one year how to optimize EAs and and you will have it all. This EA is one of the very best here.

    June, 28, 2019. Still running strong, still profitable, still five stars from me.

    sk100
    121
    sk100 2018.10.10 17:04 
     

    Cheap, good quality

    Poltergeist
    624
    Poltergeist 2018.06.08 14:52 
     

    Great support of the author but unfortunatelly this EA is not profitable

    Jeferson Andreata
    736
    Jeferson Andreata 2018.06.07 16:18 
     

    Spent all year doing operations to get a negative balance. This is real junk! And the seller doesn't even care about optimizing.

    Chon Haur Lee
    795
    Chon Haur Lee 2018.06.01 05:23 
     

    Very Good Ea

    Diego Zancoli
    190
    Diego Zancoli 2018.03.23 12:09 
     

    A good EA, and also good service.

    Texan Cowboy
    345
    Texan Cowboy 2018.02.28 05:52 
     

    I have ran for around 7 months live, with the same broker as author's signal. His performs better, maybe it is ping, maybe it is the broker server (since we are on different ones).

    ..so far I am right around 0% growth for this time. I am still using, just updating review.

    choose6569
    156
    choose6569 2018.02.16 21:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Viorel Razvan Badin
    210
    Viorel Razvan Badin 2018.01.13 20:55 
     

    I have to update my review because despite of Thomas’s support and Whatsapp channel etc, the EA is an absolute rubbish. I have decided to completely stop it. There are quite a lot of series of trades that the EA perform but there comes a day where you have a huge loss and because of that the drawdown is quite big. His Tickmill ECN signal has a 25% loss for the entire year of 2017. I wish I could of seen that earlier. I am really sorry for buying this EA.

    Qinchao Zhang
    680
    Qinchao Zhang 2018.01.12 11:53 
     

    Very hard work, but not enough talent

    I mean the EA

    Jean Fermigier
    630
    Jean Fermigier 2017.12.23 15:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    nies nies
    393
    nies nies 2017.11.29 05:09 
     

    The new version 6.3 make us profitable...well done Thomas ..

    He always support us and great Whatsapp group...not scam at all

    Manabu Yanagita
    1345
    Manabu Yanagita 2017.11.08 04:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    tiger19910108
    137
    tiger19910108 2017.10.03 15:51 
     

    最近不行了

    burak bahadir
    393
    burak bahadir 2017.09.23 12:03 
     

    It's a professional system which is on the market for a long time. Many happy users and good signals around. If you can not get profit, it is all about the market's instability due to some reasons like North Korea in these days ;)

    Tang Ou
    1169
    Tang Ou 2017.08.23 01:38 
     

    Used for few weeks together with other Night Trader EA. This EA is clearly a leader.

    rolan rolan
    476
    rolan rolan 2017.08.09 07:11 
     

    i just rent one day , this EA work perfect, recommand this EA, will buy this EA after one month definitely.

    123
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