FoxTrotTWO EA is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a moderately volatile and a trend-free market environment.

Trading Time: mainly in the European night time

Timeframe: M15

Broker: it is recommended to use an ECN broker and a VPS

Risk setting: 20 low risk 40 middle risk 60 high risk

low risk 40 middle risk 60 high risk No martingale, no grid, no hedging

A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the FoxTrotTWO_Blog