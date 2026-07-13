ADX Strategy EA MT4

Introducing the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT4, an innovative automated trading solution specifically designed for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor utilizes the Average Directional Index to identify trends and manage trades effectively, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance.

With its ability to automate trade entries and exits based on trend strength, the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT4 offers significant advantages including reduced emotional decision-making and increased trading efficiency. Traders can benefit from its precision in executing trades, allowing for a hands-off approach to trading while still capitalizing on market movements.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core strategy: Utilizes ADX for identifying strong trends, ensuring timely trade entries.
  • Multiple timeframes: Supports various timeframes for versatile trading strategies across different market conditions.
  • Comprehensive risk management: Features customizable Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings to protect your capital.
  • Entry filters: Includes filters for spread, trading sessions, and news events to optimize trade timing.
  • Position management: Offers options for martingale and grid trading strategies to enhance profit potential.
  • Broker compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with most brokers supporting MT4.
  • Real-time dashboard: Displays crucial trading information, including open trades and account metrics for easy monitoring.
  • Alerts system: Provides notifications via pop-up, email, and push notifications to keep you informed of market conditions.

The Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT4 is your go-to solution for effective trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, maximizing your trading potential with automated strategies.

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#tags Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT4, automated trading, trend following, Forex EA, risk management, trading strategy, MT4 expert advisor, Forex trading, algorithmic trading, ADX indicator, trading automation, market analysis, trading signals, financial technology, online trading

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Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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