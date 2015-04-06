Gold Scalper VR
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
Gold Scalper VR is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditions.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD, XAUEUR
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).