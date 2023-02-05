EA Falcon

5

EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences.

The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or you can ask to make the settings individually for you.

Advisor for trading currency pairs, metals and indices. (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, JPYUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, DE40, USTECH, US500 and others.)

Сontact me for an individual consultation.


Strategies:

- Asymmetric fractal. Custom indicator.

- Linear regression. Custom indicator. That allows the EA to trade only in the direction of the main trend.

Functions:

- News filter. Allows you to specify the time outside the auction before and after the release of the news. You can also choose the level of importance of the news. The feature can be enabled or disabled.

- Opening orders in the grid when closing a candle on the selected timeframe, which allows you to avoid opening a large number of positions during sudden movements. The feature can be enabled or disabled.


- Spread control. Checking the spread by ticks when opening both the first position and the position in the grid.


- Stop loss equity. Allows you to specify the drawdown level as a percentage at which the EA will close all positions. The feature can be enabled or disabled.

Contact me on telegram after the purchase, so that I can set up EA individually for you, depending on your trading preferences.
Reviews 2
clefasm
336
clefasm 2023.02.08 10:21 
 

Again a good EA from Renat! Small DD and always in profit. I'm testing on several pairs and will use on real account soon. I'm already using the other profitable EA Cyclone on real account since some weeks. Author is also very communicative and helping. Great job!

Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:23 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit, highly recommended

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
EA Cyclone
Renat Garaev
4.63 (8)
Experts
EA Cyclone is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA determines reversal zones using Fractal levels. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. The settings are available in the discussion of the adviser at the link
EA Falcon MT5
Renat Garaev
Experts
EA Falcon   is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The   settings   can be downloaded in the product discussion
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clefasm
336
clefasm 2023.02.08 10:21 
 

Again a good EA from Renat! Small DD and always in profit. I'm testing on several pairs and will use on real account soon. I'm already using the other profitable EA Cyclone on real account since some weeks. Author is also very communicative and helping. Great job!

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2023.02.08 10:23
Thanks for the feedback!!!
Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:23 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit, highly recommended

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2023.02.08 07:26
Thanks for the feedback!
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