MMM Classic Alligator Strategy EA

This EA uses an Alligator indicator and has a classic strategy to trade as the Alligators Jaw, Teeth and Lips calculation results are compared each tick. This way, the EA opens orders at right moment and closes the orders as it reaches the right profit value.

It protects your money because it is provided with:

  • trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
  • Spread value limit to prevent opening an order at a high Spread value. Usually brokers uses variable Spread values;
  • minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
  • Stop Out level to close all your pending orders after reaching a certain equity percentage low level. Some brokers do not do it automatically.
  • limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not bankrupt your account with too many pending orders.
  • Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (order open time).

Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15 and spread = 18. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading.


General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: closes any order after reaching profit define in currency value;
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): traditional take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): traditional stop loss (pips);
  • Lots volume to trade: the lots volume to be traded;
  • Trailing stop loss: trailing stop loss distance. If input an invalid distance, the minimum distance allowed by market will be used. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Orders expiration time in minutes: define the expiration time after order age reaches the minutes defined here (closes the pending expired orders) . Disabled if = 0 (ZERO);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders: limits the number of pending orders;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: defines the equity minimum percentage to open new orders;
  • Maximum Spread allowed for operations: limits the spread value to open new orders;
  • Magic Number: identifies the orders opened and administrated by this EA;

Bad time to trade inputs:

  • Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
  • Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;

Lot Size Variance Inputs:

  • Double Lots on Gain: doubles the lot volume to trade. Some people love it. Disabled if = false.
  • Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines a maximum limit the lots volume may Increase. If limit reached, the size goes back the the minimum volume allowed by Market.

Indicator's inputs:

  • Price's Type for Alligator's Calculation: sets the price applied to Alligator's MA calculations;
  • Alligator Mode: sets the type of Alligator's MA used on calculations;
  • Alligator Jaws Period: sets the period used on Jaws calculations;
  • Alligator Teeth Period: sets the period used on Teeth calculations;
  • Alligator Lips Period: sets the period used on Lips calculations;
  • Alligator Jaws Shift: sets the Shift used on Jaws calculations;
  • Alligator Teeth Shift: sets the Shift used on Teeth calculations;
  • Alligator Lips Shift: sets the Shift used on Lips calculations;

Account Security input:

  • Equity Percentage to STOP OUT: defines the equity lowest level percentage to close all pending orders. Disabled if = 0 (ZERO).
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15 and spread = 18. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets and time frame. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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