This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios.

Key Features:

Combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy for structured trade execution.

Uses trendlines to identify market trends and support/resistance levels to monitor potential breakouts.



Why Choose The Gold Breaker?

No Risky Strategies: Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods. Each trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

Transparent and Honest: No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations. Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results. The EA visually plots trendlines and support/resistance levels directly on the chart, providing clear insights into its trading logic.



Simple and Effective: Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined market conditions. The default parameters are optimized for gold trading, but you can customize and optimize them for other symbols to suit your strategy.



Recommendations

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lot for optimal results).

Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

Risk Warning

Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.

I'd love to hear your thoughts and experiences with this EA. Any feedback will be greatly appreciated! Take your trading to the next level today!
















































