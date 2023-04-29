WH Auto TrendLine MT4

Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT4 indicator that automates the process of

drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines,

and let Auto Trendline do the work for you!



*Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions and step by step guide.



With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you,

saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and watch as it identifies and draws trendlines based on the highs and lows of price action.

Auto Trendline is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust the sensitivity of the indicator to suit your trading style and preferences.

You can also choose from different line styles and colors, and even set alerts to notify you when trendlines are broken.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Auto Trendline is an essential tool for identifying and analyzing trends in any market.

With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, this indicator is sure to enhance your trading experience and help you make better-informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

Automated trendline drawing.

Multi symbols and timeframes.

Highly customizable sensitivity settings.

Multiple line styles and colors.

Alert notifications for broken trendlines.

Dashboard (GUI) for monitoring the symbols and timeframes infos.



Try Auto Trend line today and discover the benefits of automated trendline analysis!