OBV Divergence MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT OBV Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and OBV - On Balance Volume oscillator.
Features
- Unsymmetrical divergences are discarded for better accuracy and lesser clutter.
- Support trading strategies for trend reversal and trend continuation.
- Fully compatible and ready to embed in an Expert Advisor.
- Can be used for entries as well as for exits.
- All Metatrader alerts are available.
What is a Divergence exactly?
In the context of technical analysis, if the price is making higher highs, then oscillator should also be making higher highs. If the price is making lower lows, then oscillator should also be making lower lows. When this normal behavior is not followed, that means the price and oscillator are diverging from each other.
There are two types of divergence:
Regular Bullish Divergence: When the price is making lower lows, but the oscillator is making higher lows.
Regular Bearish Divergence: When the price is making higher highs, but the oscillator is making lower highs.
Hidden Bullish Divergence: If the price is making higher lows, but the oscillator is making lower lows.
Hidden Bearish Divergence: If the price is making the lower highs, but the oscillator is making higher highs.
"Regular divergence is used to identify the trend reversals, and hidden divergence is used to determine the trend continuation."