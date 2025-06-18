WH SMC Indicator MT5

Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower 
all the Smart Money Concepts in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need.

MT4 Version :  WH SMC Indicator MT4

*This Price For Limited Number of Copies. 


Features: 

Main Section:

  • User-Friendly Panel (GUI): Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform with a clean, intuitive display.

  • Analysis TimeFrame: Select the Analysis from monthly down to 1 minutes TimeFrame.

  • Previous Candle High/Low: Show / Hide the previous candle high and low for multiple timeFrame

  • Break of Structure (BoS) : detects the break of market structure 

  • Change of Character (CHoCH) Detection: Identify shifts in market sentiment with the CHoCH feature, helping you anticipate reversals and capitalize on new trends.

  • Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) : detects the market key levels for the HH and LL .

  • Premium - Discount and Equilibrium : show or hide the zone of interest. 

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) : detect the fair value gaps in the market.

  • ZigZag 

  • CandleTimer

  • Alerts : catch all the main events in the market . 

MultiTF Section :

  • Display the recent market status of Bos and CHoCH with the direction of the multi TimeFrame Analysis ( up to 4 TimeFrames Selection).  

  • MultiTF Alerts

Sessions Section :

  • Aisa , London and New York session display .
  • Custom Session selection (start Hour - End Hour) .
  • Sessions (LineStyle -Labels - Fill Zone - Alerts) .

Signal Section :

  • PinBar 
  • Engulfing CandleStick Pattern.
  • Signal Customization and alerts .
  • More Signal Features will be add in the future).

Who Is This For?

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator is your ultimate companion for navigating the complexities of the financial markets.
It’s perfect for traders who value precision, efficiency, and a systematic approach to trading.


Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your trading experience. The SMC Indicator is your key to unlocking consistent profitability and mastering market structure and (smc).
Download now and start trading with confidence!

Contact me directly if you have any question or suggestions . 

Recommended products
Momentum RSI Bollinger Stochastic Alert System
Aurévia Fx
Indicators
Momentum RSI Bollinger Stochastic Alert System Overview The Momentum RSI Bollinger Stochastic Alert System is a comprehensive multi-indicator dashboard that provides traders with a consolidated view of key technical indicators in a single, space-efficient panel. Positioned conveniently on the left side of your chart next to one-click trading buttons, this powerful tool eliminates the need for multiple charts or indicators that clutter your workspace. Key Features All-in-One Technical Analysis Th
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals. Main features of the indicator: Sloping price movement channel : The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting : Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in differen
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Dagangduit Monitor
Agus Pujianto
Indicators
The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
Combined
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to Investment Castle products This product is exclusively available in the MQL5 market and is not available and will not be available anywehere else. The Combined indicator is a multi-time frame indicator and it is built using 3 indicators: Bands indicator which draws the support and resistance key levels using up to 5 different time frames Patterns indicator which draws the chart patterns using up to 6 different time frames Spots indicator which shows the common candlestick patterns Yo
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Indicators
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Indicators
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Analytical cover
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
PZ The Zone MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps t
FREE
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilities
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Volatility Crasher
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Volatility Crusher Indicator is a Non-Lag MT5 indicator which detect trades on any time frame. The indicator has alerts to buy and sell once a trade has been detected. It will also send pop-up signal to your mobile phone and you can trade anywhere you are with your phone while its generating signals for you on PC connected to VPS. Its recommended on m5 to h4 time frame on any pair on Deriv MT5 Broker.  Pairs recommended: Volatility Index 10, Volatility Index 25, Volatility Index 100 Volatility I
OHLC Candle
Fernando Sanches
Indicators
This tool draws candles at different TIMEFRAME from the 'pattern' displayed on the screen... ...In the 'Standard Chart' M1, he draws the Candles in M15. For example: The 'Standard Chart' in M1, the 'OHLC' in M15 are drawn the Candles (boxes) of M15 behind the candles of M1. Download the demo version... ...see how it can help you notice Support/Resistance points as well as good moves with highs and lows in the 15M.
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the Basic Theme Builder indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 5. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT4 version The Basic Theme Builder indicator i
FREE
Trend Confirmation Dashboard
Breneer Jacinto
Indicators
The Trend Confirmation Dashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide an at-a-glance overview of the market trend across multiple timeframes. By consolidating trend information into one convenient on-chart panel, traders can quickly assess the strength and alignment of trends without switching between charts. This tool is perfect for traders who use multi-timeframe analysis to confirm trade entries, identify the dominant market direction, and avoid trading against stronger u
FREE
Indicator Pilot
Manir
Indicators
Welcome to a highly versatile and customizable trading indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy. This indicator integrates four moving averages (MAs) and order blocks, providing you with a powerful tool for market analysis and decision-making. Key Features: Four Moving Averages (MAs): This indicator allows you to utilize up to four different moving averages simultaneously. You can adjust each MA's period, color, and style to tailor the indicator to your specific trading needs. Whether
FREE
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicators
Quantum Channel Pro - Intelligent Price Channel Trading Indicator Indicator Description Quantum Channel Pro is a revolutionary multi-channel volatility analysis tool designed to accurately identify price trends, reversal points, and market noise. Based on adaptive standard deviation channel technology, this indicator dynamically plots three price channels (inner, middle, and outer), helping traders intuitively assess market conditions and capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Featu
Madx Cobra MT5
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Madx Cobra   Madx Cobra Indicator. Create to traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : Setting Indicator 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (10) 2. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow control trend markets.(200) 3. ADX : Control trend(5) 4. For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.  When arrow sky blue show or arrow up, you can entry order "Buy" or "Long" and arrow red show or arrow down, you can entry order "Sell" or "Short" S
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using customizable moving averages. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies. You can find the MT4 version here: Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT4 For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Key Featur
Currency Power Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Current strength of the 8 major currencies My #1 multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this indicator  |   contact me  for any questions  |   MT4 version The indicator is displayed in a separate window, it can be moved to any place on the chart. In the input settings   you can adjust: Interface theme : dark / white; Prefix and Suffix,  if the currency pairs on your broker have it: (e.g. if Symbol is "EURUSD .pro ", please set " .pro " as a Suffix); Panel size Font size
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (119)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilities
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
More from author
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.7 (23)
Indicators
Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT5 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 SMC Based Indicator :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Customization. Real-time Alerts. User-Friendly Perfection Seamless Compatibility Benefits: Unriv
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies, ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity. Key Features: Fair Value Gap Detection Automated  Trading. Multi-Symbol EA.  Customizable Settings. Real-Time Analysis. Backtesting Capabilities. User-Friendly Interface Comprehensive Support. T
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (8)
Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With DrawFib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci base
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT4 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 SMC Based Indicator:  WH SMC Indicator MT4 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Customization. Real-time Alerts. User-Friendly Perfection Seamless Compatibility Benefits: Unriva
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Indicators
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT4 Version :  WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **This Indicator is a part of combo Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high Accuracy
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.1 (10)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version:    Price Wave EA MT5 MT4 Version : Price Wave Pattern MT4  Features :  Automatic
FREE
WH ThreeLine Strike MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
ThreeLine Strike Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This advanced tool is designed to help you identify potential reversals in the market with precision and ease. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator can enhance your trading decisions and maximize your profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Key Features: Accurate Reversal Signals : Detect potential trend reversals based on the three-line strike pattern, a proven candlestick formation in technical analysis
WH Range BreakOut EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Harness the potential of breakout trading with Range Breakout EA  an expert advisor meticulously designed to identify and trade market ranges with precision and confidence. Contact Me   After Purchase to Send you a   PDF Manual   and .Set Files. ** Default Inputs for   EURUSD - H1 . Key Features: Dynamic Range Detection: Automatically identifies market ranges based on your preferred timeframes and key levels. Breakout Confirmation Logic: Implements advanced filters to confirm genuine breakouts,
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (6)
Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With Draw Fib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci bas
FREE
WH Range BreakOut MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Unlock a new dimension of trading with our cutting-edge MQL4 indicator, Range BreakOut MT4 This powerful tool is designed to identify and capitalize on price movements as they break out of established ranges, providing you with the precision and confidence needed to thrive in the dynamic world of financial markets. MT5 Version :  WH Range BreakOut MT5 Features: Accurate Range Detection. Real-Time Breakout Signals. Customizable Parameters. Risk Management Tools. Why Choose Our Product: Pr
WH Range BreakOut MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock a new dimension of trading with our cutting-edge MQL5 indicator, Range BreakOut MT5 This powerful tool is designed to identify and capitalize on price movements as they break out of established ranges, providing you with the precision and confidence needed to thrive in the dynamic world of financial markets. MT4 Version :  WH Range BreakOut MT4 Features: Accurate Range Detection. Real-Time Breakout Signals. Customizable Parameters. Risk Management Tools. Why Choose Our Product: Prec
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the WH  Trading Sessions MT5 indicator for MetaTrader 5! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 MT4 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT4 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel – Easily select and toggle between Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive Options Tab . Fast & Responsive Interface
FREE
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (2)
Utilities
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels. MT5 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT5 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number o
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels.  MT4 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT4 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT5 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **This Indicator is a part of combo   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4  , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high   Ac
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the   WH  Trading Sessions MT4   indicator for MetaTrader 4! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on : WH SMC Indicator MT4 MT5 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT5 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel   – Easily select and toggle between   Asia, London, and New York   trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings   – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive   Options Tab . Fast & Respons
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies, ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity. Key Features: Fair Value Gap Detection Automated  Trading. Multi-Symbol EA. Customizable Settings. Real-Time Analysis. Backtesting Capabilities. User-Friendly Interface Comprehensive Support. Tran
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT5 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, an
WH Price Wave EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the Price Wave EA MT5 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 5 This EA takes advantage of my free Price Wave Pattern MT5 indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements and
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator  The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential tradi
WH Twin Peak Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to Twin Peak Indicator MT4 --(Double Top / Double Bottom)-- The Double Top and Bottom Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify potential reversal patterns in the market. It identifies areas where the price has made two consecutive peaks or troughs of nearly equal height, followed by a price movement in the opposite direction. This pattern indicates that the market is losing momentum and may be ready for a trend reversal. Features: Automatic chart annotations: The
WH Auto TrendLine MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT4 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review