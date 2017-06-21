Levels HighLow 2TF
- Indicators
-
Andrei FandeevDiscord: https://discord.gg/Rjevz6fWuC
In programming financial systems since 1995.
His robots in the real world have been working for several years.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 21 December 2018
The indicator shows the High and Low levels of candles for timeframes selected in the settings.
It is recommended to use it on smaller timeframes to determine the levels of higher timeframes.
Parameters
- TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on the bar time, or long for the entire chart)
- ============= TF 1 ============= block of lines for the first timeframe
- TF_1 - timeframe of the first block of lines
- Bars_1_from=1 - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.
- Bars_1_for=1 - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.
- Color_1_High - color of the High lines
- Color_1_Low - color of the Low lines
- TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on bar, or long for the entire chart)
- ============= TF 2 ============= block of lines for the second timeframe
- TF_2 - timeframe of the second block of lines
- Bars_2_from=1 - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.
- Bars_2_for=1 - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.
- Color_2_High - color of the High lines
- Color_2_Low - color of the Low lines
- WIDTH_2_High - width of the High lines
- WIDTH_2_Low - width of the Low lines
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