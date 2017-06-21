Levels HighLow 2TF

4

The indicator shows the High and Low levels of candles for timeframes selected in the settings.

It is recommended to use it on smaller timeframes to determine the levels of higher timeframes.


Parameters

  • TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on the bar time, or long for the entire chart)
  • ============= TF 1 ============= block of lines for the first timeframe
  • TF_1 - timeframe of the first block of lines
  • Bars_1_from=1   - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.
  • Bars_1_for=1   - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.
  • Color_1_High - color of the High lines
  • Color_1_Low - color of the Low lines
  • TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on bar, or long for the entire chart)
  • ============= TF 2 ============= block of lines for the second timeframe
  • TF_2 - timeframe of the second block of lines
  • Bars_2_from=1   - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.
  • Bars_2_for=1   - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.
  • Color_2_High - color of the High lines
  • Color_2_Low - color of the Low lines
  • WIDTH_2_High - width of the High lines
  • WIDTH_2_Low - width of the Low lines


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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Vance Fill
197
Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:21 
 

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CodeFaceCrunch
371
CodeFaceCrunch 2021.12.16 17:28 
 

Simple but useful.

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.08.25 21:19 
 

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Erdinç Yıldız
539
Erdinç Yıldız 2017.06.22 23:18 
 

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