Levels HighLow 2TF

The indicator shows the High and Low levels of candles for timeframes selected in the settings.

It is recommended to use it on smaller timeframes to determine the levels of higher timeframes.





Parameters

TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on the bar time, or long for the entire chart)

============= TF 1 ============= block of lines for the first timeframe

TF_1 - timeframe of the first block of lines

Bars_1_from=1 - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.

Bars_1_for=1 - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.

Color_1_High - color of the High lines

Color_1_Low - color of the Low lines

TYPE_LINE - type of the line (short based on bar, or long for the entire chart)

============= TF 2 ============= block of lines for the second timeframe

TF_2 - timeframe of the second block of lines

Bars_2_from=1 - Bar of the beginning of the line of the corresponding Timeframe.

Bars_2_for=1 - Bar of the end of the line of the corresponding TimeFrame.

Color_2_High - color of the High lines

Color_2_Low - color of the Low lines

WIDTH_2_High - width of the High lines

WIDTH_2_Low - width of the Low lines



