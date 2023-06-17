WH Candles Fusion MT4

Candles Fusion is a powerful MT4 indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe.
This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions.


Features:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Overlay.
  2. Customizable Timeframe Selection.
  3. Clear Visualization and color candle selection
  4. Real-Time Updates. 
  5. User-Friendly Interface. 


    Candles Fusion is a must-have tool for traders seeking a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and increased trading precision
    by merging higher timeframe candles onto the current chart, it empowers traders to identify key support and resistance levels,
    spot trend reversals, and uncover hidden trading opportunities with greater accuracy.



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