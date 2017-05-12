Engulfing scanner with RSI filter

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Features

Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Monitors every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when an Engulfing or Tweezer formation has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

Uses RSI as a trend filter in order to properly identify potential reversals.

The indicator includes an interactive panel. Please see separate screenshot.

Can be configured to show buy/sell lines and TP/SL lines (based on the ATR indicator). The lines will be shown on the chart which you open by clicking on a signal in the panel. Please see screenshot below

The indicator can write the signals to a file or to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Input parameters



The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multifunctionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator is installed. It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.