WH DrawFib Pro MT4
- Indicators
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Wissam HusseinGreetings! I am Wissam Hussein, a seasoned trader with over 5 years of hands-on experience in developing and optimizing trading indicators and expert advisors.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 October 2023
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further! Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator that does auto fibonacci levels drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With Draw Fib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions.
My fibonacci based indicators : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 || WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Key Features:
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Automated Fibonacci Drawing.
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Customizable Parameters.
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Accurate and Reliable.
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Real-Time Alerts.
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User-Friendly Interface.
great indicator thanks