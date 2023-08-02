WH DrawFib Pro MT4

5

Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further! Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator that does auto fibonacci levels drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With Draw Fib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions.

My fibonacci based indicators :  WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 || WH Price Wave Pattern MT4

Key Features:

  1. Automated Fibonacci Drawing.

  2. Customizable Parameters.

  3. Accurate and Reliable.

  4. Real-Time Alerts.

  5. User-Friendly Interface.

DrawFib Pro is the must-have tool for any trader seeking an efficient, reliable, and user-friendly way to auto fibonacci draw on their charts. With its ability to provide real-time alerts and support various timeframes, DrawFib Pro empowers traders to make more accurate and timely decisions. Save valuable time and effort while improving your trading performance. Unlock the power of auto Fibo analysis today with DrawFib Pro!


Reviews 11
Bonny Prasetyawardhana
270
Bonny Prasetyawardhana 2025.03.24 02:58 
 

great indicator thanks

fordriwe
46
fordriwe 2025.02.07 07:35 
 

Хороший индикатор, рекомендуется

Indigotom
71
Indigotom 2024.07.21 17:14 
 

sehr hilfreiches Tool!! Vielen Dank.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Introduction: The "Turning Zone" is a sophisticated and innovative MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a powerful tool for detecting potential trend reversals within financial markets. By utilizing the timeless concept of pitchfork analysis, the Turning Zone indicator identifies key reversal zones where market sentiment is likely to shift, offering traders valuable insights to make informed decisions. MT5 Version :  WH Turning Zone MT5   Related Product :  WH Trend Continuation MT4
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Bonny Prasetyawardhana
270
Bonny Prasetyawardhana 2025.03.24 02:58 
 

great indicator thanks

fordriwe
46
fordriwe 2025.02.07 07:35 
 

Хороший индикатор, рекомендуется

Indigotom
71
Indigotom 2024.07.21 17:14 
 

sehr hilfreiches Tool!! Vielen Dank.

BobChip
77
BobChip 2024.07.11 13:34 
 

Nice and clean indicator

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lauro1956
5777
lauro1956 2023.11.16 18:10 
 

Free indicator, full of high quality details

Automatic and you can choose the number of candles

Alerts in levels

you can hide and show Fibo Awesome

Good job Mr. Hussein and very generous

Mori Zare
28
Mori Zare 2023.11.02 07:20 
 

that's What I was looking for it ,so accurate and perfectly set up

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.11.02 08:21
Thanks for your feedback
EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2023.09.25 16:00 
 

there are many fibo-tools, but this one is one of the best ! THANX !

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.09.25 16:04
Thanks for your review
Arya Ranggawiguna
20
Arya Ranggawiguna 2023.08.31 06:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.08.31 06:34
Thanks for your feedback.
Reply to review