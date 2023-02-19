WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
- Indicators
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Wissam HusseinGreetings! I am Wissam Hussein, a seasoned trader with over 5 years of hands-on experience in developing and optimizing trading indicators and expert advisors.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 28 September 2023
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator
This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.
MT4 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
**This Indicator is a part of combo Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 , which include all the pattern recognition.**
Features :
- Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high Accuracy.
- Very Fast and Low resources ( less demanding on the machine).
- No Lag nor Repaint.
- Custom Fib levels adjustments ( you can change Fibonacci levels based on your preferred settings).
- Show Bearish and Bullish patterns at the same time ( with ability to show multiple pattern for the bearish or bullish setup).
- Show Trade Levels lines ( with adjustable stops and target 1 and target 2).
- Works on any symbol and any Timeframe.
- More Features to come in the future !.
Parameters:
- MaxBars - Selecting the max number of bars to look back.
- XlegBarDepth - Adjusting the HH and LL depth.
- ShowBearish - Show the bearish Gartley pattern (True , False).
- ShowBullish - Show the bullish Gartley pattern (Ture , False) .
- BearishColor - Select the outline color for the Bearish Gartley pattern.
- BullishColor - Select the outline color for the Bullish Gartley pattern.
- BlevelMinRT - Select the Minimum fib retracement for the B level.
- BlevelMaxRT - Select the Maximum fib retracement for the B level.
- ClevelMinRT - Select the Minimum fib retracement for the C level.
- ClevelMaxRT - Select the Maximum fib retracement for the C level.
- DlevelCompletion - Select the D level fib inversion for the D level.
- ShowTradeLevels - Show trade levels lines on the chart.
- StopLoss -Select the stop loss level line as a fib level above or below X leg.
- Target1 - Select the target1 level based on fib level.
- Target2 - Select the target2 level based on fib level.
easy to use