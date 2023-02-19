WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5

4.83

Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator 

This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart. 

MT4 Version :  WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4

**This Indicator is a part of combo Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 , which include all the pattern recognition.** 


Features :

  • Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high Accuracy.
  • Very Fast and Low resources ( less demanding on the machine).
  • No Lag nor Repaint.
  • Custom Fib levels adjustments ( you can change Fibonacci levels based on your preferred settings).
  • Show Bearish and Bullish patterns at the same time ( with ability to show multiple pattern for the bearish or bullish setup).    
  • Show Trade Levels lines ( with adjustable stops and target 1 and target 2). 
  • Works on any symbol and any Timeframe
  • More Features to come in the future !. 


Parameters:

  • MaxBars - Selecting the max number of bars to look back.
  • XlegBarDepth - Adjusting the HH and LL depth.
  • ShowBearish - Show the bearish Gartley pattern (True , False).
  • ShowBullish  - Show the bullish Gartley pattern (Ture , False) .
  • BearishColor - Select the outline color for the Bearish Gartley pattern.
  • BullishColor  - Select the outline color for the Bullish Gartley pattern. 
  • BlevelMinRT - Select the Minimum fib retracement for the B level.
  • BlevelMaxRT - Select the Maximum fib retracement for the B level.  
  • ClevelMinRT - Select the Minimum fib retracement for the C level.  
  • ClevelMaxRT - Select the Maximum fib retracement for the C level.  
  • DlevelCompletion - Select the D level fib inversion for the D level.  
  • ShowTradeLevels - Show trade levels lines on the chart.
  • StopLoss -Select the stop loss level line as a fib level above or below X leg.
  • Target1 - Select the target1 level based on fib level.
  • Target2 - Select the target2 level based on fib level. 


Reviews 9
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:48 
 

easy to use

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:20 
 

very good

amnonwr2 Waskar
409
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.07.16 20:51 
 

very good and working weel thanks

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Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
WH Turning Zone MT4
Wissam Hussein
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Introduction: The "Turning Zone" is a sophisticated and innovative MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a powerful tool for detecting potential trend reversals within financial markets. By utilizing the timeless concept of pitchfork analysis, the Turning Zone indicator identifies key reversal zones where market sentiment is likely to shift, offering traders valuable insights to make informed decisions. MT5 Version :  WH Turning Zone MT5   Related Product :  WH Trend Continuation MT4
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chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:19 
 

need to improve

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:48 
 

easy to use

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.15 05:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:20 
 

very good

amnonwr2 Waskar
409
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.07.16 20:51 
 

very good and working weel thanks

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitrii Skandalov
479
Dmitrii Skandalov 2024.03.09 14:37 
 

Greetings, I really like your indicators, and I use them. Thank you so much for the opportunity to use many of them for free. But I have a request or a question. How do I change the color of target2? I use a light background of the graph more often, and target2 is almost invisible in this case. Thanks, we could add this feature, for example, to the WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5. I also don't know why, but I don't reflect the extreme points like you have in the screenshot, but it doesn't bother me.

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2024.03.09 18:01
Thanks for your feedback,, i will take your notes in my consideration
Tomas Belak
498
Tomas Belak 2024.02.20 18:06 
 

A very useful indicator, especially considering that simplicity is strength. It calculates TP and SL levels correctly.

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2024.02.21 10:22
Thanks for your feedback
[Deleted] 2023.07.03 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.08.20 18:45
Thank you so much
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