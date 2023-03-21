WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
- Indicators
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Wissam HusseinGreetings! I am Wissam Hussein, a seasoned trader with over 5 years of hands-on experience in developing and optimizing trading indicators and expert advisors.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 May 2026
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)--
The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis.
It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market.
With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades.
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MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5
Features :
- Automatic detection of ABCD patterns.
- Bullish and bearish patterns.
- Works on any Symbol and any Timeframe.
- Key levels and price targets.
- Customizable settings and fib levels adjustment.
- Alerts and Notifications.
- More features will be added in the future.
Helpful tool that works. Certainly there is still more room for extension. :))