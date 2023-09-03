WH ChartSync Pro MT5
- Utilities
- Wissam Hussein
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 September 2023
ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions.
Features:
- Effortless Object Synchronization.
- Multi-Chart Harmony.
- User-Friendly Interface.
- Real-Time Updates.
- Sync Objects Color,Width and Style.
Supported Objects :
- Horizontal Line.
- Vertical line.
- Trend Line.
- Rectangle.
- Triangle.
- Fibonacci.
- More Object Sync Will be added in the future.
Elevate your trading strategies, make more accurate predictions, and maximize your potential for profit with this revolutionary MQL5 Market utility.
**Ask me any questions if need**
