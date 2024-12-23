WH AutoFib EA MT5

5
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading.
Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency.

Test The EA Before Risking Real Money. 

Adjust the setting based on your testing results.

Questions ? feel free to ask.  

Key Features:

  • Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manual intervention.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust Fibonacci levels, lot sizes, stop-loss, take-profit, and more to suit your unique trading style.
  • Dynamic Market Adaptation: Analyze and adapt to market trends in real time to identify high-probability trades.
  • Risk Management: Integrated stop-loss and risk control features ensure disciplined trading and capital preservation.

Why Choose AutoFib EA?

Fibonacci levels are a proven technical analysis tool for identifying potential reversal and extension zones.
AutoFib EA takes this concept to the next level by automating the entire process, saving you time and helping to eliminate emotional decision-making.
Whether you're trading forex, indices, or commodities, Auto Fib EA offers a robust and reliable solution to elevate your trading performance.


Reviews
Rui Xue Chen 2025.04.01 13:54 
 

very good！

Shuayb Ibrahiim 2025.03.17 08:18 
 

Kindly drop the setfile pls

Gundolfer 2025.01.08 20:30 
 

Ich bin beeindruckt! vielen Dank für den super ea

ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.05.26 03:09 
 

Tested my personalized setup on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5, very happy with the outcome! Many thanks to the developer for this solid trading system.

[Deleted] 2025.04.25 02:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rui Xue Chen 2025.04.01 13:54 
 

very good！

Shuayb Ibrahiim 2025.03.17 08:18 
 

Kindly drop the setfile pls

[Deleted] 2025.03.06 04:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gundolfer 2025.01.08 20:30 
 

Ich bin beeindruckt! vielen Dank für den super ea

Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2025.01.08 20:47
Thank you
