Trend Forecasting

4.76
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025! 

This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS

After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions. 

The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD. It helps you have an estimation on the areas that the price may develop in the future. This prediction is calculated based on how the price developed in the past after a specific MACD signal. 

  • Highly accurate with the trading of any symbols such as Forex pairs, Metals, Indices and Crypto!
  • Works on any timeframe for scalpers or day traders!
  • Clearly shows if the market is bullish, bearish or even ranging! 
  • Alert & Phone Push notification when the prediction happens!
  • The Predictions DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG!  

 To test the indicator properly by seeing the prediction line, you need to click on the shift end button in your MT4 terminal:

Look at this screenshothttps://ibb.co/80nGKys

Trend Forecasting parameters

MACD Forecasting 

  • Fast Length: Fast length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Slow Length: Slow length of the moving average used to compute the MACD
  • Signal Length: Length of the MACD moving average.
  • Trend Predictor: Method used to determine a trend direction from the MACD

Forecasting

  • Maximum memory: Determines the maximum amount of prices recorded at each steps succeeding a signal. Lower values will return forecasts with a higher degree of variability.
  • Forecasting Line Predictor: Forecasting line in length. This value only serves as a limit of the forecasting prediction line and might not be reached depending on the MACD settings.
  • Top Grade: Grade value used to determine the upper bound of the forecasting area.
  • Average Grade: Grade value used to determine the forecast.
  • Lower Grade: Grade value used to determine the lower bound of the forecasting area.

Style

  • Line Color Up: The color of the bullish line 
  • Line Color Down: The color of the bearish line. 
  • Line Width: The width of the line.
  • Area Color Up: The color of the bullish area.
  • Area Color Down: The color of the bearish area.
  • Signal Area: To show the signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Up: The color of the bullish signal area.
  • Signal Area Color Down: The color of the bearish signal area.

Alert

  • Popup Alert?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alerts of a specific symbol on your MT4 terminal.
  • Push Notification?: If set to true, it will show the bullish or bearish alert of a specific symbol on your phone. 

    How to enable alerts on your MetaTrader 4 phone app?

    Go to Tools --> Options --> Notifications --> Check Enable Push Notifications --> Check Notify Of Trade Transactions --> Enter Your MetaQuotes ID --> Click on OK.


Reviews 29
Ashraf Jambi
379
Ashraf Jambi 2025.02.12 05:38 
 

very good indicators

youaregreat77
126
youaregreat77 2024.05.11 06:53 
 

I do not usually post a review on the indicators that I bought, but I believe I have to give credit to the developer. Mohamed is a very patient guy with lots of knowledge of trading. He is very detailed in his explanation of the indicators that I bought from him. As for the Trend Forecasting indicator that I bought, I find this indicator very intuitive and able to help you determine the upcoming trend on the D1 timeframe, and yes you can use the 100-EMA or 200-EMA to feel the overall trend of the market but this indicator does it work well by tell you if you are on the correct side of the market. I highly recommend this indicator and another indicator called Break & Retest which is a highly profitable strategy that a lot of traders like to use. The price is competitive and affordable for most traders which I believe is a good deal before he raised the price for most of his indicators. I strongly urge you to get his indicator while is it still below $100 now. Cheers.

ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2024.05.08 11:26 
 

Very promising. It gives you an idea, so you can have a little advantage. It would be great if the programmer add an "on-off" button in the chart.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
Indicators
After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.  One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
Genesis Matrix PRO
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
Easy Reversal
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
Easy Reversal is designed to help traders spot turning points in the market with clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is based on the Keltner Channel but improved with a custom calculation that uses ATR and EMA confirmation. This makes it more reliable and less noisy than standard reversal tools.  The signals from Easy Reversal appear directly from peak candlestick behavior, showing you when price action is reaching exhaustion. A buy signal is generated when a candlestick forms a strong r
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Prop Firm Sniper MT5
Mohamed Hassan
5 (1)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed to
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Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Indicators
After purchase, contact me privately to receive 1 month of free testing with EA Forex Proton! This advanced MT4 trading robot automatically executes signals from any MT4 indicator, including Market Makers. The latest version also includes AI integration, allowing each trade signal to be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence. Live Signal with EA Forex Proton: Click here Market Makers is a powerful price action trading system designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities based
EA Iron Machine
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4.67 (21)
Experts
EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating
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Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
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4.5 (18)
Indicators
Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence. Bull vs Bear  helps you enter trades during
Volume Master
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
Volume Master – Real-Time Market Power Indicator See who’s in control of the market: buyers or sellers in real time. Volume Master is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a clear edge by visualizing bull vs bear activity across multiple symbols, while helping you confirm high-probability entries directly on your chart. WHAT MAKES VOLUME MASTER DIFFERENT? Unlike traditional volume indicators, Volume Master doesn’t just show volume — it shows market dominance. Real-Time Bull vs Bear Activi
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000 Minimum leverage:   1:500 Account type:   ECN
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Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
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5 (7)
Indicators
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
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4.5 (10)
Indicators
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
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4.73 (15)
Indicators
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Wick Hunter
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
Experts
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
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Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
Indicators
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symb
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
1 (2)
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (3 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, a
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Utilities
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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Ashraf Jambi
379
Ashraf Jambi 2025.02.12 05:38 
 

very good indicators

UMESH NAIR
392
UMESH NAIR 2024.08.01 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.02 14:46
Thank you so much my friend :) Happy trading!!
greatgalib18
95
greatgalib18 2024.06.12 22:35 
 

Completely trash. After you purchase, seller will promise you some kind of gift. In order to get the gifts you have to put a 5 star rating. This is like a ponzi scam going in this market place. I request admins to refund my money. Thanks. Update: ** This indicator repaints **

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.27 17:07
***UPDATE: This customer simply dissapeared, told me that he will show me proof that the indicator repaints but never did. Very suspicious customer!!!
This is a very unfair review!!! The indicator never repaints and I have showed you proof through private discussion. Regarding the BONUS, nobody is forcing you to leave any kind of review. I stated that if you genuinely like the product, you can feel free to leave a review to show support to the work we do. If you don't like it, that's also fine. But you need to backup your negative feedback with real proofs. You don't like the indicator because it's supposely repainting. No it's not repainting!! The indicator will never remove the signal to put it back later. If the signal is false, it will leave it in your MT4 chart forever!! Based on our private discussions so far, you don't want to hear anything from trading, you only seem to care about getting your refund. You even stated with your own words that if you get YOUR refund, you don't have any problem and that you will remove the review. What kind of manipulation is that??? Despite you being very agressive from the start, I will remain open to discuss with you on how we can improve your trading environment.
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.05.19 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.26 04:06
Thank you dear Heiko for your feedback! Glad to know that you like this indicator at higher timeframes!! Cheers :)
udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2024.05.11 16:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.12 17:26
Thank you so much for your feedback! =)
youaregreat77
126
youaregreat77 2024.05.11 06:53 
 

I do not usually post a review on the indicators that I bought, but I believe I have to give credit to the developer. Mohamed is a very patient guy with lots of knowledge of trading. He is very detailed in his explanation of the indicators that I bought from him. As for the Trend Forecasting indicator that I bought, I find this indicator very intuitive and able to help you determine the upcoming trend on the D1 timeframe, and yes you can use the 100-EMA or 200-EMA to feel the overall trend of the market but this indicator does it work well by tell you if you are on the correct side of the market. I highly recommend this indicator and another indicator called Break & Retest which is a highly profitable strategy that a lot of traders like to use. The price is competitive and affordable for most traders which I believe is a good deal before he raised the price for most of his indicators. I strongly urge you to get his indicator while is it still below $100 now. Cheers.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.11 07:05
Wow!! I really appreciate your meticulous review! This kind of feedback gives me the motivation to continue providing quality products to valuable customers such as yourself. It's a great pleasure communicating with you and I'll always be available for any help you may need! THANK YOU =)
Mactovic
28
Mactovic 2024.05.08 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Really glad to know that you like it Mactovic, enjoy my friend!
ACastilla
529
ACastilla 2024.05.08 11:26 
 

Very promising. It gives you an idea, so you can have a little advantage. It would be great if the programmer add an "on-off" button in the chart.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Great recommendation, I will definitely take this into consideration in the next update. Thanks!
Markus Bukowski
457
Markus Bukowski 2024.05.05 20:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.09 20:22
Thank you for the feedback! Highly appreciate it =)
Irfan
1742
Irfan 2024.05.04 20:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.08 19:56
Thank you so much brother Irfan for your feedback!
sami57
119
sami57 2024.04.26 17:34 
 

very good indicators

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.03 18:32
Thank you Sami!!
blupuzzle
215
blupuzzle 2024.04.23 20:39 
 

What a beautiful discover. Three buy and two sell and all in gain. The predictions have a logic and they are trustables. Thanks Mohamed for this useful indicator and for the excellent customer service

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.24 06:14
Thank you so much for your feedback my friend. Really glad to see my work being recognized by valued customers such as yourself!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.04.22 10:39 
 

I bought the indicator together with Trend Swing from the author himself. When both are combined, it has good results. Due to the fact that I bought it at the same time and was able to test it directly on a live account, the results came. I recommend.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.23 04:18
Your feedback can only motivate me even more to provide quality products for valued customers such as yourself, thank you Dany!
voda007
972
voda007 2024.04.20 18:15 
 

Found this indicator by mistake on mql5 and looks very promising who doesn't want a look into the future?? And author very responsive

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.23 04:18
Lovely, thank you so much voda for your feedback! Glad to be communicating with you!
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
1991
Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2024.04.20 08:57 
 

I used a forecast indicator on tradingview already, but missed it so much on metatrader. I bought it on 19.04.2024, stepped right in with my 100k real account in GBPUSD on H4 and got 800$ profit. Absolut precise and fantastic. I now use it on Gold and major fx and it works amazing. Thank you Mohamed for this long needed indicator and your super explanations.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:44
Wow, really happy to know that Trend Forecasting is working as exactly described! Happy profits my friend!
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.19 16:19 
 

A very useful and inexpensive indicator among analogues

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:43
Thank you Stanislav!
Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2024.04.18 05:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
A real pleasure communicating with you Poh! Thank you my friend :)
Jason
99
Jason 2024.04.18 04:21 
 

Testing this indicator on M15, and with my other indis its working well for confluence and staying in the trade. Highly recommended.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
Thank you Jason! Highly appreciate it :)
eman11
1770
eman11 2024.04.12 23:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.20 16:42
Thank you so much for your feedback brother!
feix maha
250
feix maha 2024.04.11 00:26 
 

This indicator is awesome i have use some many indicator before now, so many lag, but this one shows the direction of the trend before it happens 95% of the time this indicator gets it right so am cool with, Thanks mo for a job well done

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.04.13 23:54
Thank you so much Feix! Always a pleasure to communicate with you :)
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