WH Price Wave EA MT4

Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,developed for MetaTrader 4

This EA takes advantage of my FREE Price Wave Pattern MT4 indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency.

The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations.
By analyzing the price movements and identifying the formation of these patterns, traders can gain valuable insights into market dynamics and make informed trading decisions.

With the Price Wave Pattern MT4 EA, you can automate your trading strategies based on the ABCD pattern, allowing you to seize opportunities in real-time and capitalize on market fluctuations. The EA seamlessly integrates with the Price Wave Pattern MT4 indicator, generating timely and accurate trade signals directly on your MetaTrader 4 platform.

Features:

  1. Enhanced Trade Execution: The Price Wave EA MT4  is equipped with advanced algorithms that swiftly analyze the market conditions and execute trades in a fraction of a second. This ensures you don't miss out on potential profit-making opportunities.

  2. Customizable Parameters: Tailor the EA's settings to align with your trading preferences and risk tolerance. Adjust parameters such as lot size, stop loss, take profit, and more to suit your individual trading style.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: The Price Wave EA MT4 offers a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. Its intuitive design ensures easy installation and configuration, allowing you to start trading promptly.

  4. Alert System : The Price Wave EA MT4 equipped with a reliable alert , push notifications and email.


Discover the potential of the ABCD pattern with the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor. Unlock a new level of trading precision and automation, while leveraging the power of one of the most reliable chart patterns in the forex market. Take control of your trading journey and start making informed trading decisions with confidence


Note: The Price Wave EA MT4 is an automation tool and should be used in conjunction with good trading knowledge and risk management principles.

**Contact me if you have any questions**    





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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :   WH KillZone VWAP MT5 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move the s
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Wissam Hussein
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Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH KillZone VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Killzone VWAP is an advanced analytical tool designed to pinpoint high-probability market reversal areas by combining dynamic price zones with volume-weighted data. Rather than relying on lagging moving averages, this indicator identifies critical liquidity pockets ("Killzones") and anchors a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly within them to validate trade entries. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for sniper entries or an algorithmic developer needing reliable confirmat
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
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Enhance your trading precision with the   WH  Trading Sessions MT4   indicator for MetaTrader 4! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on : WH SMC Indicator MT4 MT5 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT5 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel   – Easily select and toggle between   Asia, London, and New York   trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings   – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive   Options Tab . Fast & Respons
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WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
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Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator  The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential tradi
WH Auto TrendLine MT4
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5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT4 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Turning Zone MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Introduction: The "Turning Zone" is a sophisticated and innovative MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a powerful tool for detecting potential trend reversals within financial markets. By utilizing the timeless concept of pitchfork analysis, the Turning Zone indicator identifies key reversal zones where market sentiment is likely to shift, offering traders valuable insights to make informed decisions. MT5 Version :  WH Turning Zone MT5   Related Product :  WH Trend Continuation MT4
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